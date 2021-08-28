BTS and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Lively "Butter" Remix
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for the first time ever to remix the former’s smash hit “Butter.” Earlier this week, it was unsure if the remix would ever release, as Megan filed a temporary restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, stating that they were blocking her from appearing on the track. On August 24, a judge in Megan’s home state of Texas ruled in favor of Megan’s temporary order, permitting her — and BTS — to begin promoting the track and release it.hypebeast.com
