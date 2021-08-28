This is the cheapest gas in Youngstown right now

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Youngstown area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gateway Gas Mart at 1222 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 590 Fifth Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Youngstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gateway Gas Mart 1222 Market St, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 307 S State St, Girard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.18 $ 3.47 $ --

Jordan's Market 1520 Market St, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bestway Gas and Food Mart 2501 Market St, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 420 S State St, Girard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.49 $ 3.34

Sam's Club 6361 South Ave, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.