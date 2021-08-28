Cancel
Youngstown, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Youngstown right now

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 7 days ago
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Youngstown area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gateway Gas Mart at 1222 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 590 Fifth Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Youngstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gateway Gas Mart

1222 Market St, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

307 S State St, Girard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.18
$3.47
$--

Jordan's Market

1520 Market St, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Bestway Gas and Food Mart

2501 Market St, Youngstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.79
$--

Shell

420 S State St, Girard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.49
$3.34

Sam's Club

6361 South Ave, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

