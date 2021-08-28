Cancel
NFL

Bengals' updated 80-man roster ahead of preseason finale

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSfql_0bfkUiWL00

The Cincinnati Bengals carry an 80-man roster into the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins after complying with two of the league’s three cut-down days.

After the final game of the preseason, Cincinnati will need to cut down to 53 players.

Before that happens, here’s a look at the full 80-man roster as it stands now, provided by the team itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnsQL_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field prior to the Bengals’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjUy6_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QB Kyle Shurmur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pt5Fh_0bfkUiWL00

RB Joe Mixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQnvR_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) chats with the few fans in attendance during training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Camp

RB Jacques Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzZi8_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to get away from Washington Football Team linebacker Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XcN6_0bfkUiWL00
Bengals running back Trayveon Williams led the SEC in rushing yards (1,760) and touchdowns (18) in 2018. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bzxaj_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqU6B_0bfkUiWL00
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Pooka Williams Jr. (36) runs a drill with halfback Chris Evans (25) during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ja'Marr Chase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qupxt_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs down field after a catch during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MG0m_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

WR Trenton Irwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAExr_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) as he runs down the line during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Stanley Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnfpC_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan is unable to make a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, , at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Xxx 081319 Bengals 787 Jpg S Fbn Usa Oh

WR Auden Tate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y40UY_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

WR Trent Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zJ4l_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Trent Taylor (11) walks back to the line between plays during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium training field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ9Js_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjJfn_0bfkUiWL00
Nov 24, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates his first half touchdown catch against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oc9g_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) carries the ball during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice

TE Drew Sample

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPT33_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs with a catch during the first day of training camp practices at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

TE Mason Schreck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qxQD_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) breaks a tackle attempt by Washington cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the first half of the preseason NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Cincinnati Bengals Vs Washington

TE C.J. Uzomah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6qYx_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), left, and tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrate after Uzomah’s catch during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Aug17bengals9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aB4oP_0bfkUiWL00
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) runs a drill during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg35r_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzWv3_0bfkUiWL00
Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts with center Trey Hopkins (66) during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

C Billy Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vROrx_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) and center Billy Price (53) practice snaps during warmups before kickoff of the NFL Week 3 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN0jC_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340jci_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Jackson Carman during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

G Michael Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1wBg_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) pushes off on guard Michael Jordan (60) during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7u0p_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle D’Ante Smith (70) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

G Xavier Su'a-Filo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpYHy_0bfkUiWL00
Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Drew Sample (89) and offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (72) in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpYLd_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Keaton Sutherland participates during practice at the team’s NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

G Quinton Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q93zm_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Jackson Carman (79) walk between drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Ota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwrPq_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJF5C_0bfkUiWL00
Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

T Riley Reiff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYlMC_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) watches from the sideline between sessions during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Air temperatures reached the upper 90s Thursday, with “real feel” rising above 110 in the afternoon. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDTxp_0bfkUiWL00
Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Gunnar Vogel defends against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivwDW_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXZpN_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Amani Bledsoe participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVWUX_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DE Sam Hubbard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtBdp_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals Sam Hubbard works out with the defense during training camp on the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Aug3 Bengalscamp6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9qGR_0bfkUiWL00
Sep 12, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) celebrates a sack of Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Logan Bonner (12) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaSWJ_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbR3T_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3ZIf_0bfkUiWL00
Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) reacts after he sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DT Mike Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovRRv_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvra2_0bfkUiWL00
Mar 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Reginald Kahlil McKenzie Jr. (99) stretches during Tennessee Volunteers football practice at Anderson Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

DT Larry Ogunjobi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T7NK_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6Qyl_0bfkUiWL00
Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) celebrates his sack with nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMQmG_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Tyler Shelvin participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DT Josh Tupou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcAXj_0bfkUiWL00
Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during training camp Friday, August 6, 2021 on the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium. Tupou is back with the Bengals after opting out in 2020 because of the pandemic. Bengalscampaug6 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQA5f_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell wren participates during practice at the team’s NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Edge Darius Hodge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPwFV_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Darius Hodge (44) prepares to rush the passer during Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Edge Cam Sample

LB Joe Bachie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NM5qc_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson (88) catches the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (49) and defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) defend during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyOch_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Markus Bailey(left)and Austin Calitro(47) knock down tight end Jordan Franks(88)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFLM7_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

LB Jordan Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj9rA_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWwcn_0bfkUiWL00
Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Keandre Jones (4) strips the ball from Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Germaine Pratt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT9G3_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) talks with teammate cornerback Darius Phillips (23) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Aug17bengals6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEm1k_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals’ Logan Wilson participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CB Eli Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vy2R_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) breaks up a pass for wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b57NH_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Brown (27) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSc8I_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lx3mp_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5spQ_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CB Darius Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEZ0s_0bfkUiWL00
Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAjrA_0bfkUiWL00
Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39) dances with cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trae Waynes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYN4y_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Aug17bengals12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dtmyf_0bfkUiWL00
Jul 29, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen (37) catches a pass during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNr1g_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofnKJ_0bfkUiWL00
Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Juju

S Trayvon Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4whW_0bfkUiWL00
Jul 28, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton runs drills against safety Brandon Wilson (40) during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tq9cC_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 38 yard field goal against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

K Austin Seibert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRuYV_0bfkUiWL00
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks off during a mini camp practice inside of Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Cincinnati Bengals Mini Camp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184aC1_0bfkUiWL00
Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) walks on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssmTd_0bfkUiWL00
May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040uG9_0bfkUiWL00
Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) holds the ball as kicker Jake Elliott (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

