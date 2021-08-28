for everyone a garden: moshe safdie's habitat ’67 50 years on
In 1967, israeli-canadian architect moshe safdie presented his vision of urban living with habitat ’67. built as part of the 1967 world expo in montreal, canada, the pioneering housing project was designed around safdie’s guiding adage, ‘for everyone a garden’. the complex is composed of 354 prefabricated concrete forms that are stacked in a pixel-like arrangement to give each apartment access to private outdoor space and connection to nature.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0