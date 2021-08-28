for everyone a garden: moshe safdie's habitat ’67 50 years on

By designing a home with an angled roof covered in sod, architecture firm After Party takes living in the land to the next level. Although this home is situated in a suburban neighborhood, the radical bermed design by After Party conjures something much more pastoral. "When we first visited the area, there were no houses around, only a blossoming meadow filled with bees and little insects," says architect Gabrielė Ubarevičiūtė, who designed the 1,600-square-foot residence with firm cofounder Giedrius Mamavicius. Ubarevičiūtė continues, "Knowing that it would turn into a living neighborhood in the future, our main aim was to preserve what was already there and find ways to compensate for our intrusion to the local biodiversity."