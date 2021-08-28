Save $0.23 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Topeka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick Stop at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Larry's Shortstop 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Amoco 2901 Se Fremont St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Shanirock 1245 Se 29Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 2.99

Woody's Gas Express 101 Ne Us-24, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Gas N Shop 1611 Se 29Th, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Amoco 1301 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.