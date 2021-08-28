Cancel
Topeka, KS

Save $0.23 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Topeka

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bfkUezR00

(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Topeka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick Stop at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Larry's Shortstop

3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.87

Amoco

2901 Se Fremont St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$--

Shanirock

1245 Se 29Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.30
$--
$2.99

Woody's Gas Express

101 Ne Us-24, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Gas N Shop

1611 Se 29Th, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Amoco

1301 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.20
$3.50
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Topeka Voice

Topeka Voice

