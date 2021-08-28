Gas savings: The cheapest station in Macon

(MACON, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Macon area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Circle K at 3889 Vineville Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4505 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Macon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 4701 Log Cabin Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 36 Spring St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4314 Pio Nono Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kroger 220 Tom Hill Sr Blvd , Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Sunoco 3821 Northside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.