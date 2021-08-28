Cancel
Olympia, WA

Olympia gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Olympia Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bfkUZWg00

(OLYMPIA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Olympia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Shell at 724 State Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr

1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.49

Costco

5500 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.89
$--

Texaco

2007 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.83
$3.93
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Pilot

2430 93Rd Ave Sw, Tumwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$4.13
$4.33
$3.69
card
card$3.68
$4.13
$4.33
$3.75

ARCO

2601 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$--

Mobil

7637 Martin Way E, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Olympia Times

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

