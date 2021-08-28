Olympia gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OLYMPIA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Olympia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Shell at 724 State Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr 1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Costco 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Texaco 2007 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Pilot 2430 93Rd Ave Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.68 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.75

ARCO 2601 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ --

Mobil 7637 Martin Way E, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.