Mission gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MISSION, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Mission area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1006 N Bryan Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 909 N Bryan Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1006 N Bryan Rd, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2208 Dove Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.12 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 2700 Nolana Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.22 $ 2.77

H-E-B 2216 N Conway Ave, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2416 E Ih-2, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.80

Stripes 123 E 3-Mile Line, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.