Gus G. Releases New Song “Enigma of Life”

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist Gus G., best known for his work with Firewind and as Ozzy’s guitarist for a number of years, has released a new solo track, “Enigma of Life.” You can check it out via the below music video. Gus G.’s new album, Quantum Leap, is out October 8 on AFM....

