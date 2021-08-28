Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Gas prices vary across in the New Haven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 555 Universal Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 200 Sargent Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Haven area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 555 Universal Dr, North Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Forbes Premium 401 Forbes Ave, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

Green Fuel 540 Boston Post Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.26 $ -- $ --

Mercury 125 Foxon Blvd, New Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ --

US1 1290 Dixwell Ave, Hamden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 80 Frontage Rd, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.