New Haven, CT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Haven

New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 7 days ago
(NEW HAVEN, CT) Gas prices vary across in the New Haven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 555 Universal Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 200 Sargent Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Haven area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's

555 Universal Dr, North Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.19
$--

Forbes Premium

401 Forbes Ave, East Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99

Green Fuel

540 Boston Post Rd, West Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.26
$--
$--

Mercury

125 Foxon Blvd, New Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.07
$3.17
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.13
$3.23
$--

US1

1290 Dixwell Ave, Hamden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

80 Frontage Rd, East Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
