Columbus, GA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbus Saturday

 7 days ago
(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Columbus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.74
$2.93
$2.81

Circle K

3300 Us-80 W, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.26
$--

Castle Fuels

3717 Us-431 N , Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89

AE Fuels

128 Al-165 , Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Sunoco

3858C Us-80 W, Phenix City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89

Fuel Tech

314 5Th St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

