Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbus Saturday

(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Columbus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.74 $ 2.93 $ 2.81

Circle K 3300 Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ --

Castle Fuels 3717 Us-431 N , Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

AE Fuels 128 Al-165 , Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Sunoco 3858C Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Fuel Tech 314 5Th St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.