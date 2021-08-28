Where's the cheapest gas in Jackson?
(JACKSON, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jackson area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 630 Us-80, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$2.88
$2.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.88
$3.13
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
