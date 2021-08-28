Cancel
Jackson, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Jackson?

Jackson Updates
 7 days ago
(JACKSON, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jackson area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 630 Us-80, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$2.88
$2.61

VP Racing Fuels

711 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

151 Market Place Dr, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.74

RaceWay

715 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.88
$3.13
$2.74

Kroger

1167 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.74

CEFCO

4445 Mangum Dr, Flowood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, MS
With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

