Where's the cheapest gas in Jackson?

(JACKSON, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jackson area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 630 Us-80, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.88 $ 2.61

VP Racing Fuels 711 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 151 Market Place Dr, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.74

RaceWay 715 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.74

Kroger 1167 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.74

CEFCO 4445 Mangum Dr, Flowood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.