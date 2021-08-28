Cancel
York, PA

Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in York

York News Alert
York News Alert
 7 days ago
(YORK, PA) According to York gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Royal Farms at 2605 S Queen St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at AMERIgreen at 1301 N Sherman St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Royal Farms

2605 S Queen St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.89
$3.59

Sam's Club

2801 E Market St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.42
$--

BJ's

2250 York Crossing Dr, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.43
$--

God Bless America

11 N Main St, York New Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.69
$3.49
card
card$3.22
$3.47
$3.72
$3.52

High's Dairy Store

3311 N George St, Emigsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Weis Markets

2065 Springwood Rd, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.42
$3.95
$3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
