Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in York

(YORK, PA) According to York gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Royal Farms at 2605 S Queen St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at AMERIgreen at 1301 N Sherman St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Royal Farms 2605 S Queen St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Sam's Club 2801 E Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.42 $ --

BJ's 2250 York Crossing Dr, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

God Bless America 11 N Main St, York New Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.52

High's Dairy Store 3311 N George St, Emigsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Weis Markets 2065 Springwood Rd, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.42 $ 3.95 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.