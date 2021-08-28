Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in York
(YORK, PA) According to York gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
Royal Farms at 2605 S Queen St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at AMERIgreen at 1301 N Sherman St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.30 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.44
$3.69
$3.49
|card
card$3.22
$3.47
$3.72
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.42
$3.95
$3.57
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
