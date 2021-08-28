Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Save up to $0.45 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fort Collins

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkUKX100

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Collins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon.

Valero at 803 Riverside Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1500 E Mulberry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.74
$3.34

Loaf 'N Jug

1801 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.30
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

King Soopers

1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.29

Gasamat

1054 W Vine Dr, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29

King Soopers

2602 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
75
Followers
214
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Traffic
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy