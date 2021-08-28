Save up to $0.45 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Collins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon.

Valero at 803 Riverside Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1500 E Mulberry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.34

Loaf 'N Jug 1801 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

King Soopers 1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Gasamat 1054 W Vine Dr, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

King Soopers 2602 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.