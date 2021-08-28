Cancel
Charleston, SC

Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charleston

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 7 days ago
(CHARLESTON, SC) According to Charleston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 1907 Maybank Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

1805 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.04
$3.38
$--

Exxon

484 Savannah Hwy , Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

904 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.36
$3.02

Exxon

1602 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Daybreak Market

1756 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.37
$--

VGO

642 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charleston Post

Charleston Post

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

