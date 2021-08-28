Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charleston
(CHARLESTON, SC) According to Charleston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 1907 Maybank Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.04
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.36
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
