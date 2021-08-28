Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) According to Charleston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 1907 Maybank Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1805 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.04 $ 3.38 $ --

Exxon 484 Savannah Hwy , Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 904 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.22 $ 3.36 $ 3.02

Exxon 1602 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Daybreak Market 1756 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ --

VGO 642 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.