Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Green Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 1871 Shawano Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 612 S Military Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip 1871 Shawano Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 3.19

Fleet Farm 213 N Taylor St, Howard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Woodman's 2400 Dousman St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 2.98

Kwik Trip 399 Cardinal Ln, Howard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ 3.19

Costco 2355 Costco Way, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Krist 1180 E Mason St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.