Green Bay, WI

Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Green Bay

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257EfM_0bfkU9uH00

(GREEN BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Green Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 1871 Shawano Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 612 S Military Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip

1871 Shawano Ave, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.58
$3.19

Fleet Farm

213 N Taylor St, Howard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.49
$3.74
$3.19

Woodman's

2400 Dousman St, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.38
$2.98

Kwik Trip

399 Cardinal Ln, Howard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.22
$3.58
$3.19

Costco

2355 Costco Way, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.38
$--

Krist

1180 E Mason St, Green Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
86
Followers
208
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
City
Green Bay, WI
