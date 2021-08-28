Cancel
Newport News, VA

Where's the cheapest gas in Newport News?

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkU78p00

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Newport News area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1965 Cunningham Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 12257 Jefferson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1965 Cunningham Dr, Hampton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.34
$2.91

AAFES

1958 1St St, Langley AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.34
$--

Costco

12121 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.24
$--

Sam's Club

12407 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.24
$--

Walmart

2601 George Washington Mem Hwy, Tabb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.24
$--

7-Eleven

1033 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.57
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

