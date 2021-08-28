Where's the cheapest gas in Newport News?

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Newport News area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1965 Cunningham Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 12257 Jefferson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1965 Cunningham Dr, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.34 $ 2.91

AAFES 1958 1St St, Langley AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ --

Costco 12121 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Sam's Club 12407 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Walmart 2601 George Washington Mem Hwy, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

7-Eleven 1033 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.