Worcester gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Thomas Energy Center at 1128 Pleasant St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 27 Shrewsbury St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Worcester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thomas Energy Center 1128 Pleasant St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ 3.13 $ 3.03

Flynn's 307 Hartford Tpke, Shrewsbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.29

Prime Energy 81 Summer St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop & Shop 949 Grafton St , Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Bee Zee 177 Sw Cutoff, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

7-Eleven 1442 Grafton St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.