Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bfkU6G600

(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Thomas Energy Center at 1128 Pleasant St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 27 Shrewsbury St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Worcester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thomas Energy Center

1128 Pleasant St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$2.97
$3.07
$2.97
card
card$2.93
$3.03
$3.13
$3.03

Flynn's

307 Hartford Tpke, Shrewsbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.01
$3.21
$3.29

Prime Energy

81 Summer St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Stop & Shop

949 Grafton St , Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Bee Zee

177 Sw Cutoff, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.25
$3.19

7-Eleven

1442 Grafton St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
99
Followers
210
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Worcester, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ma#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy