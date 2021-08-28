Worcester gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
Thomas Energy Center at 1128 Pleasant St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 27 Shrewsbury St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Worcester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$2.97
$3.07
$2.97
|card
card$2.93
$3.03
$3.13
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.01
$3.21
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.25
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
