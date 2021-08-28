Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Santa Nella right now

Santa Nella Digest
 7 days ago
(SANTA NELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Nella area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 28960 Gonzaga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

12185 S Santa Nella Blvd, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.49
$4.79
$--

76

12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$--
$--
card
card$4.33
$--
$--
$--

Rotten Robbie

12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15

Valero

12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$--
$--
$4.29
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$--
$4.39

Love's Travel Stop

29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.59
$4.89
$4.18
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.89
$4.24

Shell

12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.31
$4.66
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

