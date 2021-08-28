This is the cheapest gas in Santa Nella right now

(SANTA NELLA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Nella area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 28960 Gonzaga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.79 $ --

76 12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rotten Robbie 12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.39

Love's Travel Stop 29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.89 $ 4.18 card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.89 $ 4.24

Shell 12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.66 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.