Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wiederkehr Village

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) According to Wiederkehr Village gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Anderson's at 1308 S Ar-23 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 992 E Ar-64, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Anderson's 1308 S Ar-23, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 2229 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.