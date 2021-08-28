Lions Penei Sewell Lowest PFF Graded Offensive Player in Preseason Finale

For the second straight week in the preseason, Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell was the team's lowest-graded player on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Sewell earned a PFF grade of 35.3

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finished his first preseason as the Lions' third-worst offensive player, with only linemen Matt Nelson and Darrin Paulo finishing higher.

In his transition to playing right tackle, Sewell allowed four pressures and a sack on 37 pass blocks in three preseason games.

Against the Colts, Sewell would have been credited with another sack had Tyrell Crosby also not been beaten by defensive end Kwity Paye.

"I think the more that he gets, the better it is for him," head coach Dan Campbell said following the Steelers game. "I bring this up, he got beat a few times, but yet, I’m not discouraged and neither should he be. The important thing is that he learns from that. Every time he gets a fastball from a dang good rusher like Melvin Ingram -- when Melvin wants to turn it up, which he did, he can still bring it. He can throw the fastballs. Those are so beneficial for Sewell to see and learn from and adjust. I’m encouraged."

Lowest PFF graded defensive players

TE Alize Mack (48.3)

WR Damion Ratley (47.0)

Tyrell Crosby (46.5)

OL Darrin Paulo (39.5)

OL Penei Sewell (35.3)

