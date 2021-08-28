Cancel
NFL

Lions Penei Sewell Lowest PFF Graded Offensive Player in Preseason Finale

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 7 days ago

For the second straight week in the preseason, Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell was the team's lowest-graded player on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Sewell earned a PFF grade of 35.3

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finished his first preseason as the Lions' third-worst offensive player, with only linemen Matt Nelson and Darrin Paulo finishing higher.

In his transition to playing right tackle, Sewell allowed four pressures and a sack on 37 pass blocks in three preseason games.

Against the Colts, Sewell would have been credited with another sack had Tyrell Crosby also not been beaten by defensive end Kwity Paye.

"I think the more that he gets, the better it is for him," head coach Dan Campbell said following the Steelers game. "I bring this up, he got beat a few times, but yet, I’m not discouraged and neither should he be. The important thing is that he learns from that. Every time he gets a fastball from a dang good rusher like Melvin Ingram -- when Melvin wants to turn it up, which he did, he can still bring it. He can throw the fastballs. Those are so beneficial for Sewell to see and learn from and adjust. I’m encouraged."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC
© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

4 Keys to Success for LB Derrick Barnes in 2021

Read more on the four keys to success for Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes in 2021.

Dan Campbell Reveals Where Lions' Defense Is Lacking

Read more on Dan Campbell's comments after the Detroit Lions' 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason finale.

David Blough: 'It’s Frustrating When You Can’t Lead Team to Victory'

Read more on David Blough's comments regarding his performance in the Detroit Lions' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lowest PFF graded defensive players

  • TE Alize Mack (48.3)
  • WR Damion Ratley (47.0)
  • Tyrell Crosby (46.5)
  • OL Darrin Paulo (39.5)
  • OL Penei Sewell (35.3)

Highest PFF graded offensive players

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

#Pff#Preseason Games#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Steelers#Success#The Detroit Lions#The Indianapolis Colts#Wr#Rb Dedrick Mills#Sports Illustrated
NFLDetroit News

Expect rookie Penei Sewell to see action in preseason game vs. Colts

Allen Park — While the Detroit Lions plan to rest many of the team's projected starters for the preseason finale this Friday against Indianapolis, Penei Sewell is unlikely to get the night off. As the No. 7 pick in this year's draft, the expectations for Sewell are sky high. But...
NFLYardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell NFL's Lowest Graded First-Round Picks

Fans and media went back and forth about the Bengals' fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for months before the team actually made their selection. Ultimately, Cincinnati took wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The former LSU star dominated college football at just 19-years-old. Former Oregon tackle Penei Sewell was the...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t looked good, but neither has Penei Sewell

It felt like a foregone conclusion that the Cincinnati Bengals would spend the fifth overall pick on Penei Sewell out of Oregon. After all, the Bengals had an atrocious offensive line the season before that led to Joe Burrow getting injured and missing the final six games of his rookie year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Lions be worried about Penei Sewell?

When the Detroit Lions were on the clock for their first-round pick, seventh overall, in this year’s draft, they were staring at a name they weren’t sure would be available and jumped at the chance to make the selection. Now, after three preseason games, should they be worried about whether or not they made the right choice?
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Colts report card: Grading the offensive depth ahead of roster cuts

The Detroit Lions closed up shop on their preseason slate late Friday night, finishing winless after their defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-17. For a team undergoing a massive organizational overhaul, training camp and the preseason was primarily an opportuntity for Detroit to get a sense of what kind of depth they had at the backend of their roster. Rookies—both draft picks and undrafted free agents alike—received significant playing time while many of Detroit’s expected starters didn’t see much preseason action.
NFLYardbarker

Lions GM Brad Holmes Says Penei Sewell Will Be 'Ready' Week One

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell is expected to perform at a high level when he steps out on the football field Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. An organization does not invest a high, day one draft pick in a player if the front office or coaching staff did not believe that the player could contribute at a high level.
NFLchatsports.com

Taylor Decker on Penei Sewell struggles: He’s going to be ‘really good,’ just needs reps

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell has recently been a source of anxiety for fans. The 2021 seventh overall pick has struggled in the preseason, allowing sacks in back-to-back games and earning the team’s lowest PFF grade in both contests, as well. While it’s far too early to have any real concern for Sewell’s future, it’s also not exactly reassuring to see the team’s first-round selection go through some early growing pains.
NFLpff.com

Biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL preseason for all 32 teams

Plenty of data suggests the preseason actually teaches us very little about an NFL team. That lone, giant disclaimer is attached to every observation, and it’s the argument used to bring down every positive take gleaned from preseason action. “Yes, but it came against second- and third-stringers.”. Even if the...
NFLMLive.com

Detroit Lions not discouraged by Penei Sewell’s struggles heading into opener against 49ers

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions used the seventh overall pick to solidify their rising offensive line with the best prospect at that position in the country. But if the preseason is any indication -- and let’s remember, the preseason is a notoriously poor indicator of regular-season success -- but if it’s any indication at all, Penei Sewell still has a lot of growing up to do with the season opener looming in nine days against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Penei Sewell Showing Switching Tackle Spots Is Harder Than You Think

Have you ever wondered why a guy seemingly so equipped and well-statured to anchor the right side of the line just doesn’t cut it there? Or why a player with all the necessary athletic skills for the left tackle spot makes a better player on the right side? While the rapid exponential growth of media, analytics, and scouting tools have introduced a plethora of information at our fingertips, sometimes it’s best to just keep it simple and avoid change.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions GM not worried about Penei Sewell's preseason struggles: 'I think he's ready now'

The Detroit Lions selected former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as he was considered to be one of the safest players in this class. The Outland Trophy Award winner allowed just one sack on 1,376 snaps in two years with the Ducks, and appeared to have the versatility to play in multiple spots along the offensive line. His transition to the next level hasn't been an easy one, however.
NFLFox News

Lions' Penei Sewell rookie's struggles nothing to worry about, GM Brad Holmes says

If you were thinking Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell was a bust already, general manager Brad Holmes might urge you to reconsider. Sewell, who was the No. 7 overall draft back this year, has had a lackluster start to his NFL career but Holmes told reporters on Thursday that it’s nothing more than what any rookie would go through in their first season.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.

