Tilden, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Tilden right now

Tilden News Alert
Tilden News Alert
 7 days ago
(TILDEN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tilden area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3093 Sh 16. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Shell at 401 River St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tilden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

3093 Sh 16, Tilden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.87

Pilot

3080 N Sh-16, Tilden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.14
$3.38
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Tilden, TX
