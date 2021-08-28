This is the cheapest gas in Tilden right now

(TILDEN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tilden area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3093 Sh 16. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Shell at 401 River St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tilden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3093 Sh 16, Tilden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Pilot 3080 N Sh-16, Tilden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.