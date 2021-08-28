Here’s the cheapest gas in Lottie Saturday

(LOTTIE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lottie, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 7883 Airline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 7883 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

LA Express 8185 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.