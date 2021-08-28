Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Middle Brook

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Middle Brook area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Roy's Convenience Stores at 1580 Mo-N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to ZX at Mo-21 N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Roy's Convenience Stores 1580 Mo-N, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.