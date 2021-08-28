Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Everglades City

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Everglades City, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 603 N Collier Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 31990 Tamiami Tr E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 603 N Collier Ave, Everglades City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 203 N Collier Ave , Everglades City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.