New Market, IN

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New Market

New Market Bulletin
 7 days ago
(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across in the New Market area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Bal-Hinch Country Store

4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

Murphy USA

1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.40
$3.65
$3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Market Bulletin

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

