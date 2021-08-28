Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Atlantic
(ATLANTIC, VA) According to Atlantic gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atlantic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
