Atlantic, VA

Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Atlantic

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bfkTYbk00

(ATLANTIC, VA) According to Atlantic gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atlantic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tru Blu

7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

6491 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

6480 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.35

Exxon

6213 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.23

CITGO

14439 Lankford Hwy, Mappsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

