Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) According to Atlantic gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atlantic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tru Blu 7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 6491 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 6480 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Exxon 6213 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

CITGO 14439 Lankford Hwy, Mappsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.