Baker, CA

Baker gas at $4.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Baker Times
Baker Times
 7 days ago
(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baker area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO

72097 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--

Chevron

72083 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.99

Mobil

71927 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

71808 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baker Times

Baker Times

Baker, CA
With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

