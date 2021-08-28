Baker gas at $4.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baker area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0