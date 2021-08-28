Baker gas at $4.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baker area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 72097 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 72083 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil 71927 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 71808 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.