Ellsworth gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Ellsworth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 1111 Ia-175, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Casey's 301 Main St, Jewell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.