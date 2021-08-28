Fruitland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FRUITLAND, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Fruitland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1111 Oregon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to West Side Store at 2201 Houser St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 1111 Oregon St, Muscatine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4804 Grandview Ave, Muscatine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4701 Grandview Ave, Muscatine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.