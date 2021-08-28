Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kadoka

(KADOKA, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Kadoka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Sinclair at 511 Sd-73 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 511 Sd-73, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 511 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Conoco 501 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.