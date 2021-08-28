Bliss gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon
(BLISS, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Bliss, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 401 E Us-30 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 401 E Us-30, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.03.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.03 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.03
$--
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.03
$4.33
$4.63
$3.98
|card
card$4.03
$--
$4.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.03
$--
$4.63
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
