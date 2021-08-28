Bliss gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(BLISS, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Bliss, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 401 E Us-30 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 401 E Us-30, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.03.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 401 E Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Love's Travel Stop 680 Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.33 $ 4.63 $ 3.98 card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.63 $ --

Phillips 66 745 E Us-30, Bliss

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.63 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.