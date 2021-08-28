Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 7 days ago
(HARTFIELD, VA) According to Hartfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Exxon at 11102 General Puller Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.55
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

