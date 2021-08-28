Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pomerene

(POMERENE, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Pomerene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Chevron at 680 N Ocotillo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pomerene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.05

Circle K 705 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.