Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pomerene

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bfkTPfD00

(POMERENE, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Pomerene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.16 at Chevron at 680 N Ocotillo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pomerene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

202 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.45
$--

Benson Fuel

103 W 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.15
$3.05

Circle K

705 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
14
Followers
256
Post
859
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomerene, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy