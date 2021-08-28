Here’s the cheapest gas in Dodd City Saturday

(DODD CITY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dodd City area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 301 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Phillips 66 816 N Center St, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.