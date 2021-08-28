This is the cheapest gas in Tok right now
(TOK, AK) According to Tok gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at Mile 1313'3 Alaska Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tok area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.40
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.80
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
