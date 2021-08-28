Cancel
Tok, AK

This is the cheapest gas in Tok right now

Tok News Beat
Tok News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bfkTMGG00

(TOK, AK) According to Tok gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at Mile 1313'3 Alaska Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tok area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Vitus

1313.2 Alaska Hwy, Tok
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.40
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.40

Shell

Mile 13138 Alaska Hwy, Tok
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.80
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tok News Beat

Tok News Beat

Tok, AK
With Tok News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

