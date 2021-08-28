Arco gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(ARCO, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Arco, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 867 W Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 217 N Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 867 W Grand Ave, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2437 Us-20, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.