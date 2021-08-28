Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Chester
(CHESTER, MT) According to Chester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.3 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Thriftway at 1498 Us-2 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$3.67
$4.05
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$4.15
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
