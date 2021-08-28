Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Washburn
(WASHBURN, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Washburn area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 153 Case St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1323 Border Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Washburn area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
