Hoxie gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HOXIE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hoxie area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.
Cenex at 1017 Oak Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Town & Country Store at 1117 Oak Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
