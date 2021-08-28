Hoxie gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HOXIE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hoxie area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

Cenex at 1017 Oak Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Town & Country Store at 1117 Oak Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1017 Oak Ave, Hoxie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Bainter Oil Service 929 Main St, Hoxie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.