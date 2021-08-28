Wells gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(WELLS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Wells area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.
Conoco at 145 Us-93 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 174 Us-93 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.16.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wells area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.01
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.10
$4.55
$4.88
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
