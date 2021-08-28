Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Rabun Gap?

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkSwQ100

(RABUN GAP, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rabun Gap, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle S at 215 Us-441 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rabun Gap area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

6676 Us-441 N , Dillard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Ingles

176 Us-441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.47
$3.09

RaceTrac

401 Us 441 S, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.20
$3.45
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

