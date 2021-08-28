Where's the cheapest gas in Rabun Gap?

(RABUN GAP, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rabun Gap, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle S at 215 Us-441 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rabun Gap area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 6676 Us-441 N , Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Ingles 176 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

RaceTrac 401 Us 441 S, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.