Where's the cheapest gas in Rabun Gap?
(RABUN GAP, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rabun Gap, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle S at 215 Us-441 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rabun Gap area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.47
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.20
$3.45
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0