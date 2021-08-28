Cancel
Dubois, WY

Dubois gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
 7 days ago
(DUBOIS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Dubois area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 219 W Ramshorn St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Conoco at 219 W Ramshorn St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

219 W Ramshorn St, Dubois
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.96
$4.28
$--

Exxon

404 W Ramshorn St, Dubois
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.96
$4.28
$--

Sinclair

602 W Ramshorn St, Dubois
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.96
$4.28
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
