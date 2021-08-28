Here’s the cheapest gas in Springfield Saturday

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Springfield, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 1100 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.36.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Elkhart Coop 288 W 13Th Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.