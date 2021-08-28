Atkins gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(ATKINS, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atkins, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 7297 Lee Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 7297 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 910 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1450 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

CITGO 1121 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1083 Va-16, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.