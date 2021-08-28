Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lusk

(LUSK, WY) According to Lusk gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Outpost Truck Stop at 1025 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Yesway at 301 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Outpost Truck Stop 1025 S Main St, Lusk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.65 $ 3.83 $ 3.62

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.