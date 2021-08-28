Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bxSV_0bfkSobR00

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Hoyt Lakes area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Edwards Oil

201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Hoyt Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.22
$3.45
$3.19

Holiday

5495 Cr-100, Aurora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.15
$3.45
$3.24

Lucky Seven

26 W 3Rd Ave N, Aurora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.54
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
3
Followers
248
Post
860
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Edwards Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy