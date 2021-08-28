Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Plentywood

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Plentywood, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 211 E 1St Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Plentywood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Welcome Stop 203 Raymond Rd, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.