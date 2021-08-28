This is the cheapest gas in Beaver right now

(BEAVER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ozzies C Store at Us-270 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 5 N Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ozzies C Store Us-270 S, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 802 Douglas Ave, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.