Montague gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon
(MONTAGUE, MA) According to Montague gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
Irving at 1 Sunderland Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 23 French King Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.60
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.22
$3.57
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0