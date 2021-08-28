Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

Montague gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon

Posted by 
Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lr5AG_0bfkSjBo00

(MONTAGUE, MA) According to Montague gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 1 Sunderland Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 23 French King Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving

1 Sunderland Rd, South Deerfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.60
$--

Irving

1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.22
$3.57
$2.95

Stop & Shop

488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.46
$--

Planet

109 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
19
Followers
250
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Montague, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Ma#Irving#Mobil#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy