Montague gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon

(MONTAGUE, MA) According to Montague gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 1 Sunderland Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 23 French King Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving 1 Sunderland Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ --

Irving 1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 2.95

Stop & Shop 488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ --

Planet 109 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.